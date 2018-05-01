Arrest made in murder of Cedar Rapids woman

Cedar Rapids police say a man has been charged in the death of a woman following a garage fire Sunday.

Police have charged 38-year-old Timothy Evans with first-degree murder, robbery and arson in the death of 38-year-old Gina Fredericksen. Evans is accused of breaking into the detached garage at Fredericksen’s home — assaulting and killing her — and then setting the garage on fire.

Neighbors reported hearing a boom and the garage burst into flames just after 7:30 Sunday morning. A police officer pulled Fredericksen from the fire, but she died a short time later at the hospital A police department spokesman says they believe the robbery and murder were a random act.