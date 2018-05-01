Café Beaudelaire in Ames wins ‘Best Burger’ competition

A small, Brazilian-inspired restaurant in Ames has claimed the title of “Iowa’s Best Burger” for 2018.

Lexi Romitti, a server at Café Beaudelaire, believes they’re prepared for the wave of new customers who will be wanting to sample the menu over the coming weeks.

“I think we’re as prepared as we can be,” Romitti said. “We are so excited for people to come in and try our burger and what we have to offer at Café B.” The annual contest is run by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council.

The winner is announced each year on the first of May, which is “Beef Month.” Café B, which has been in business for 28 years, is owned by Brazilian-born Claudio Gianello and his wife, Kellie, from Carroll. Romitti, who’s worked at the restaurant for three years, is a senior at Iowa State University majoring in public relations. She led Café B’s campaign in the best burger contest.

“I think we have such a unique burger because it has a Brazilian twist to the classic burger,” Romitti said. Café B is located in the Campustown area of Ames. The indoor capacity is around 50 and there’s a small outdoor patio. It’s open until 1:30 A.M. daily, so – according to Romitti, it’s equally popular with Ames residents who visit over the lunch hour and with college students.

“It’s a unique environment because, during the day, it’s a really nice Brazilian café and then at night, it turns into a full bar,” Romitti said. “We have a great transition.” Café Beaudelaire is located at 2504 Lincoln Way in Ames.

https://www.iabeef.org