Governor’s father on board to help her choose judges

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed her father and some influential Republicans to the commission that helps the governor choose Iowa judges.

Seventy-eight-year-old Charles Strawn of St. Charles, the governor’s dad, will serve a six-year term on Judicial Nominating Commission. The commission submits three nominees for state court openings to the governor. The governor then chooses one — or asks the commission to nominate another slate of candidates.

There is precedent for governors appointing family members to state boards and commissions. Governor Terry Branstad nominated his son, Marcus, to the Iowa Natural Resources Commission.

Governor Reynolds placed some prominent Republicans on the Judicial Nominating Commission. Marlys Popma of Kellogg is a former executive director of the Iowa Republican Party. Gary Nystrom of Boone is a member of the Iowa GOP’s governing board. Steve Boal of Ankeny is the husband of former state Representative Carmine Boal, who was hired to be chief clerk of the House by Republicans.