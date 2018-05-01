Vigil planned on one month anniversary of disappearance of La Porte City teen

A candlelight vigil will be held for Jake Wilson in La Porte City next week, exactly one month after the 16-year-old with autism disappeared.

The event is scheduled to take place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday (May 7) in a field along Wolf Creek. Organizers say the candlelight vigil is not an acceptance that Wilson is gone. Instead, it’s being held to show support for his family and friends, and as a reminder that the search and investigation surrounding his disappearance continues.

Wilson hasn’t been seen since 8:45 p.m. on April 7th, when he left home to go for a walk near the creek and didn’t return. With the search now in it’s fourth week, trained crews have been using heavy equipment to pull apart log jams in the creek in hopes of finding Wilson. Investigators still don’t know what happened to him.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)