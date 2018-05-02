Investigation finds death of woman in burned out car near Pulaski a suicide

The investigation into the body of a woman found in a burned out car in Davis County has determined her death to be a suicide.

The body of 63-year-old Sharon Moritz of Northwood was found after a local farmer discovered a burned out car in remote area in rural Davis County near Pulaski on January 27th. Investigators said the car was so badly burned that they had trouble determining what model it was and asked for the public’s help. They eventually determined the car belonged to Moritz.

An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner found Moritz’s death was probably due to smoke inhalation and injuries from the fire, and based on the investigation, the death was a suicide.