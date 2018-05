A man who was convicted of assaulting a teenage girl in Estherville in 2011 is accused of recently sexually abusing another girl in Council Bluffs.

Twenty-seven-year-old Derrick Wolfert is already on the lifetime sex offender registry for the Estherville incident. Now, Council Bluffs Police say Wolfert has admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on March 3rd. She was babysitting a friend’s children at the time.

Wolfert is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on a $20,000 bond.