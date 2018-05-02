Shots fired as deputies try to stop man in Pottawattamie County

A woman called 911 from southwest Iowa’s Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon claiming her husband was trying to run her — and her three children — off the road. It led to the second officer-involved shooting in the region in less than a day.

Deputies and Red Oak Police responded to the call from Meagan Horgdal, who said 34-year old Garret Horgdal, of Henderson, was trying to run her off the road on old Highway 34, west of Red Oak, and that the vehicles had made contact several times. Eventually, he succeeded in running his wife’s SUV off the road and into a ditch.

Officers arrived and attempted to take the man into custody, but he managed to turn his truck around on the highway and fled the scene, leading officers on a chase at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour. The chase wound its way into Pottawattamie County, and ended in a corn field one-half mile west of the intersection of 150th Street and C Avenue, back in Montgomery County.

During the pursuit, Garret Horgdal contacted Pottawattamie County Dispatch by cell phone and advised them he had a firearm and intended to use it. After several attempted to get away in his pickup, he crashed into the side of a sheriff’s vehicle, forcing officers to fire at him.

Horgdal was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to the shooting. He faces charges that include four felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and a felony charge of eluding.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)