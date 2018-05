An elderly southeast Iowa man is facing sex abuse charges.

Fort Madison Police have arrested a 92 year old man on charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a child and lascivious acts with a child. Merle Sistern was in court Wednesday morning and was held on 25 thousand dollars cash only bond.

Fort Madison Police Chief Tim Sittig says that there is an on-going investigation in the case, he declined further comment at this time.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)