Several Iowa organizations on Forbes list of ‘Best Employers’

A publication has included 11 Iowa-based businesses on a list of “America’s Best Employers.”

Forbes Magazine, working with a market research company, surveyed some 30,000 American workers to compile two lists of the top companies to work for in the U.S. Among large companies, Principal Financial Group in Des Moines ranked 4th among the top 500.

Among midsized employers, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield ranked 3rd. Some of the other Iowa companies making the lists; Wells Enterprises in Le Mars (#285 midsized) and Pella Corporation (#403 large).

The University of Iowa and Iowa State University are recognized as well.