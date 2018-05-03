Wartburg and Dubuque sprint to finish in IIAC baseball race

The Iowa Conference regular season baseball race comes down to the final weekend. League leader Wartburg is 14-5 and opens a three game series Friday night at Buena Vista. Dubuque is 13-5 and hosts Nebraska Wesleyan in a three game series.

Wartburg coach Joel Holst says the Knights have been riding pitching and defense but the bats came alive in a 13-5 win on Tuesday afternoon at Coe.

“This past weekend we struggled scoring runs”, said Holst. “That’s the key. It is warming up a little bit and we are hoping the offense can come along because we are surely going to need it.”

Buena Vista is sixth in the standings and will be out to clinch a spot in next week’s Iowa Conference Tournament.

With a series sweep Holst would reach a couple of milestones with his 700th win at Wartburg and his 800th as a collegiate head coach.

story by Elwin Huffman