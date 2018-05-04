Iowa hosts No. 17 Oklahoma State

It is a nonconference series but it is big for Iowa’s post season hopes as the Hawkeyes open a three game series against 17th ranked Oklahoma State. At 26-15 the Hawkeyes are considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

“When your are playing an opponent like Oklahoma State and the ramifications with the R-P-I it really isn’t a whole lot different than a conference weekend”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller,

The Hawkeyes are 18-9 over their last 27 games. Iowa took two of three games from No. 7 Michigan last weekend at Duane Banks Field. It was the Hawkeyes’ first win over a top-10 opponent since 2008.

Iowa has won nine of its last 10 home series.