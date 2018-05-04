Supreme Court Justice Bruce Zager plans to retire in September

One of the seven Iowa Supreme Court Justices plans to retire.

Justice Bruce Zager announced he will retire on September 3rd. Zager, who is from Waterloo, was in private practice from 1981 to 1999, and was a member of the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office from 1987 until his appointment to the Iowa District Court in 1999. He was named to the Iowa Supreme Court March 23, 2011.

Zager was one of three replacements for justices voted off the bench following the ruling that overturned Iowa’s law banning gay marriage. Zager issued a statement saying “It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve as the 110th justice in the 180 year history of the Iowa Supreme Court.”

Under Iowa law the governor will appoint a replacement for Zager from a list of three nominees, which will be submitted by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.