NE Iowa teacher accused of having sex with student

A teacher in the Howard-Winneshiek School District has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department says 29-year-old Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander was charged after a complaint was filed Thursday. Authorities say Ranwiler-Oblander allegedly engaged in sexual contact with an 18-year-old numerous times during the current school year.

She is in the Howard County Jail on a $5000 bond. Authorities say a no-contact order has been issued prohibiting the teacher from contacting the student.

(Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)