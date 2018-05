Davenport police have released the victim’s name in a fatal shooting.

Police responded early Friday morning to a shots-fired call in a north-central Davenport neighborhood. Upon arrival officers found a woman gunshot victim. She was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital, where she died.

She has been identified as 19-year old Destiny Orr-Clark of Davenport. Detectives are investigating the incident.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)