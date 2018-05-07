Iowa Mississippi River cities preparing for possible flooding

Predicted flood crests later this week have some river cities in eastern Iowa making preparations.

Melting snow from April snowstorms up north is getting the blame. Davenport is closing some downtown streets and installing portable barriers to hold back the Mississippi. Flood stage there is 15 feet, and the river is expected to crest at 17.8 feet Friday or Saturday before beginning to fall.

In Muscatine, where the Mississippi flood stage is 16 feet, the river could hit 19.4 feet on Saturday. The city does not anticipate any disruption of services due to flooding.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)