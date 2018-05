A man serving a life sentence for a murder in eastern Iowa died this weekend.

Lacy Laverne Kelley was convicted of killing 19-year-old Thomas Noethe in the Trax Oil Station in Cedar Rapids on January 7, 1970. Kelley confessed to stealing items from the store and shooting Noethe with a 16 gauge shotgun.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Kelley died Saturday at the age of 66. He was being housed in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary due to chronic illness.