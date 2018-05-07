Small joins Iowa State athletic department

Charles Small, who spent the last four years in the University of Arkansas Athletics Department – including the last two as an Associate Athletics Director for Academic Services – has been named Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student Services at Iowa State. Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard made the announcement today.

“I am excited to join Iowa State University. Under Jamie Pollard’s leadership, the athletics department has developed a culture related to excelling academically, while winning championships athletically,” said Small. “I accept the challenge of assisting with the continuation of these achievements, while empowering Cyclone student-athletes to reach new heights. I am grateful to have an opportunity to partner with our coaches, university administrators and faculty to make a concerted effort to cultivate Cyclone student-athletes.”

Small will oversee the Student-Athlete Development, Compliance and Strength & Conditioning units and also serve as a member of the department’s Senior Staff and its Title IX coordinator.

A native of Detroit, Mich., Small began his tenure with the Razorbacks in 2014 as Director of Student-Athlete Development. He served as a member of the Office of Student-Athlete Success (OSAS) leadership team and oversaw day-to-day operations of the student-athlete development program.