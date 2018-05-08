Radio Iowa

Corn planting moves ahead, bean planting underway

Farmers were able to take advantage of some good weather again last week.

Thunderstorms and rain did interrupt the planting at times according to the U.S.D.A. report — but farmers were still able to advance the corn planting to 40% complete. That compares to 17% last week and the state as a whole is now just three days behind the 5-year average.

Soybean planting got underway too, with the report showing 11% of the projected crop in the ground. That’s right at the 5-year average for this time of year.

North-Central Iowa is lagging behind right now with wet conditions there slowing things up so only 9% of the corn crop and no beans have been reported planted.

 


