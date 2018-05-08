Grassley, Ernst, Young praise Trump’s decision on Iran deal

Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation are praising President Trump for withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have opposed the agreement since it was negotiated and approved by the Obama Administration. Ernst says Iran remains a threat in the Middle East and loopholes in the deal meant Iran would eventually be able to restart its nuclear program.

Grassley says the deal got “worthless commitments from a deceitful and repressive regime” and Grassley says the U.S. is showing “global leadership” by pulling out of the deal.

Congressman David Young, a Republican from Van Meter, says it’s time to hold Iran accountable for its support of Syria’s dictator and terror networks in the region. Reinstating economic sanctions against Iran is the right move, according to Young.