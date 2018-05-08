Questions remain after Belle Plaine mother and son hit and killed by train

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the deaths of a Belle Plaine woman and her son.

Thirty-six-year-old Teresa Gerleman and her 8-year-old son, Henry Fields, were killed last Friday morning when they were hit by a Union Pacific train. It happened at 5 a.m. in Belle Plaine.

DCI special agent Richard Rahn says local police called his agency to help determine is “foul play” might be involved. “We’re trying to find out exactly what happened,” Rahn said. “We have to look at all of the facts and complete our investigation before we can come up with the cause and manner of death.”

The only witnesses to the incident were the train’s conductor and engineer. “They have been interviewed and that’s going to be apart of our findings once the entire investigation is completed,” Rahn said.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.