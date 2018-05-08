Rural Hancock man accused of mistreating dogs in breeding operation

An apparent animal neglect case is under investigation in western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence southeast of Hancock Sunday morning on an animal neglect complaint. Deputies found three deceased and several malnourished dogs. The initial investigation determined 35-year-old Dustin Young, of rural Hancock, was operating a dog breeding and training business known as “Young Gunz Kennel.”

About 40 dogs were removed from the scene, but as many as 10 dogs were missing. Another 20 dogs were returned to their owners, while other owners were in the process of making arrangements to pick up their dogs. Pottawattamie County Animal Control and the Midlands Humane Society are providing medical treatment for the dogs.

(Thanks to Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)