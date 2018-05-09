Investigators identify victim, ask for public’s help in Centerville fire investigation

Authorities have identified the body found in a burned home in Centerville this past weekend.

The home in Centerville went up in flames Saturday morning and 51-year-old Timothy Pasa was found dead inside. State and local authorities were still on the scene Tuesday.

Officials have not publicly stated what caused the fire.

According to the statement from Centerville Police, “law enforcement believes there is no immediate danger to the public,” but authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call police.