Tractor driver hit by train and killed in Worth County

More details have been released on the accident where a tractor driver died after being struck by a train in Worth County Tuesday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says a tractor pulling a chemical sprayer was headed southbound when it failed to yield at a Canadian Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection on Ulmus Avenue north of 350th Street northeast of Plymouth at about 8:00 a.m.

According to the accident report, the train struck the sprayer and drug the tractor and sprayer several yards, ejecting the tractor operator, who died from his injuries.

The name of the tractor driver is still being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)