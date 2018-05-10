Mt. Pleasant business raided by ICE officers, 32 arrested

More than 30 people were arrested in southeast Iowa Wednesday in an operation carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE deportation officers and local police entered MPC Enterprises in Mount Pleasant. A spokesperson for the federal agency says as part of the “criminal investigation,” 32 men were arrested for “administrative immigration violations.”

Most of the individuals are said to be from Guatemala, with the others from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. Midwest Precast Concrete (MPC) President Jeff Moehle was unavailable for comment.

(By Theresa Rose, KILJ, Mount Pleasant)