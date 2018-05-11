$1 million lottery prize unclaimed in Iowa, one month after drawing (video)

A valuable Powerball ticket purchased at a convenience store in central Iowa on April 11 remains unclaimed. Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer traveled to the Casey’s store in Nevada on Friday — exactly one month after the drawing.

The ticket sold at the store is good for a $1 million prize. “That’s a little unusual for a prize of this size to be unclaimed for that long,” Neubauer said. “So, we’re here at the store just issuing reminders and telling people ‘hey, double-check your ticket.'”

The ticket came within one number of winning a jackpot of $89.7 million.

Kim Cochran, manager of the Casey’s in Nevada, is fielding questions about the ticket every day. “All of the customers are coming in and they’re always asking ‘who’s the winner?’ We don’t know…we’d really like to know who it is,” Cochran said.

The Nevada ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in the April 11 drawing. The holder of the ticket has until April 11, 2019 to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.

According to lottery officials, in fiscal year 2017, nearly $1.8 million in lotto prizes went unclaimed in Iowa. Money from unclaimed prizes is placed in the lottery’s prize pools for future games and promotions, so it’s still used to pay prizes.