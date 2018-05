Davenport police say child abuse caused the death of a five-year-old boy.

A family member says JaShawn Bussell had numerous injuries and died Tuesday after being taken off of life support in Iowa City. She says the boy was beaten to death. Police are looking for 26-year-old Tre Henderson, the live-in boyfriend of JaShawn’s mother.

A police affidavit says the little boy was not taken in for medical attention for four days in spite of signs that something was wrong.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)