Senator Ernst, in tweet, says McCain and his family due ‘respect’

Senator Joni Ernst has indirectly responded to a White House staffer’s dismissive comment about Arizona Senator John McCain, who is battling brain cancer.

A White House communications assistant reportedly said McCain’s opposition to President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA was “irrelevant” because “he’s dying anyway.”

In a tweet sent this morning, Senator Joni Ernst said the “nation should be grateful” for McCain’s “exemplary service and sacrifice.” Ernst said McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for five and a half years, is a war hero. Ernst, in her tweet, said McCain and his family should be treated “with the civility and respect they deserve.”