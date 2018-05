One person is dead after an accidental shooting in northeast Iowa.

Butler County Sheriff Jason Johnson says his office received a call about 4:45 Thursday afternoon regarding an accidental shooting in rural Clarksville. Johnson says three people, all under the age of 18, were at the scene and one boy was shot to death.

Names of those involved are not being released and the sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

(By Mark Freie, KLMJ, Hampton)