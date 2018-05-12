Honor Flight carries 145 Iowa heroes on thank you trip to DC today

More Iowa veterans will be flying on a chartered jet to Washington, D.C. this morning as part of the state’s latest Honor Flight.

Ron Newsum is an organizer with the Fort Dodge-based Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight chapter.

“When we first started, we were hoping to get enough veterans and enough money for one flight and our first flight was May 1st of 2010,” Newsum says. “Fifteen flights later, this will be number 16.”

The group will fly out of Fort Dodge Regional Airport shortly for a day-long trip to see the various monuments and memorials in the nation’s capitol.

“We’ve got about 145 veterans,” he says. “It’s a mixture. We’ve got eight or nine World War Two veterans, about 25 or so Korean War veterans and the balance are all Vietnam War veterans.”

Thanks to the generosity of the public, Newsum says the Honor Flights are a high honor for those who have served our country.

“The core of our donations are the $5 and $10 and $100 donations,” he says. “We have church suppers and freewill offerings. We do not send any money to any state or national organization so every dollar contributed to Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight goes directly towards a veteran for his flight.”

The chartered flight will depart Fort Dodge at 6:40 AM, direct to Dulles International Airport for the bus trip into Washington.

The group will arrive back in Fort Dodge around 10:35 PM for a special welcome home ceremony from family members, friends and the community.

There are expected to be 20 Iowa counties represented on this latest Honor Flight.

