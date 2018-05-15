Electronic option now available for county property tax notices

A new state law gives county assessors authority to shift some of their official activity into the digital age.

The legislation will allow property assessments and notices from a county assessor’s office to be sent via e-mail or text message, “provided that the recipient authorizes that the notices be sent from the assessor’s office via electronic communications,” Representative Greg Heartsill of Columbia said during House debate of the measure.

County assessors have been sending paper notices via the mail of property tax assessments for homes, apartments and farms as well as commercial and industrial property. Assessors may continue to do use the U.S. Postal Service, but now have the option of shifting to deliver those documents electronically — if the property owner prefers that method.

“This is a really good, thought-out bill,” Representative Amy Nielsen of North Liberty said during House debate. “It will save our counties some money.”

County assessors determine the value of property every two years. County assessors do not collect property taxes, however. County treasurers do.

According to the American Bankers Association, 40 percent of Americans manage their bank accounts electronically.