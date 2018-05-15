Riverside parents going to trial following toddler’s death

Jury selection started today in southeast Iowa’s Washington County for the trial of the parents of a toddler who died in November of 2016.

Autopsy results showed 17-month old Avery McCoy, found unresponsive in her crib, died of malnutrition and neglect. She weighed just 11 pounds at the time of her death. The girl’s parents, Ambrashia Chrzan and Anthony McCoy of Riverside, are charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

They could each face up to 50 years in prison if they’re convicted of those charges.