Wet conditions keep parts of state way behind in planting

Some Iowa farmers are making good planting progress, while others continue to be hampered by wet conditions.

The latest U.S.D.A. crop report shows corn planting has advanced from 40 to 65 percent complete in the last week. The soybean planting doubled from 11 percent to 22 percent. The report says northwest and northcentral Iowa continue to be plagued by wet conditions — with just 26 percent of the corn in the ground in north-central Iowa and only three percent of the soybeans.

While in the southeast part of the state the corn planting is close to being wrapped up, with 91 percent in the ground and the beans at 65 percent.