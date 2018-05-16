Ames, Iowa City and Dubuque on one list of ‘drunkest’ cities in the country

Three Iowa cities are among the “drunkest” in the country.

That’s according to U.S.A. Today, which published a list based on factors such as number of bars per capita, binge drinking rates, and alcohol-related fatal crashes. Topping the list is Green Bay, Wisconsin. Iowa City is ranked 13th. The article notes the home to the University of Iowa “boasts a high concentration of bars and restaurants,” with an estimated 387 places to drink in the area.

Dubuque is just behind Iowa City at number-14. Ames is 19th on the list.