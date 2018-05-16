Radio Iowa

Ames, Iowa City and Dubuque on one list of ‘drunkest’ cities in the country

Three Iowa cities are among the “drunkest” in the country.

That’s according to U.S.A. Today, which published a list based on factors such as number of bars per capita, binge drinking rates, and alcohol-related fatal crashes. Topping the list is Green Bay, Wisconsin. Iowa City is ranked 13th. The article notes the home to the University of Iowa “boasts a high concentration of bars and restaurants,” with an estimated 387 places to drink in the area.

Dubuque is just behind Iowa City at number-14. Ames is 19th on the list.

 


