Altoona Police have charged a man with human trafficking.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Nelson of Des Moines was arrested this week after police say he tried to force a woman into prostitution at an Altoona truck stop.

When the woman tried to get away from Nelson, he allegedly fire a gun in the air. The two approached someone at the truck stop to solicit sex, and that person called police. In addition to human trafficking, Nelson is charged with OWI and various gun violations.