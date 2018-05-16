Marla Looper resigns as Iowa softball coach

Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta announced that Marla Looper resigned her position as Hawkeye head softball coach to pursue other professional opportunities.

Looper was unable to maintain the success of former coach Gayle Blevins, who led the Hawkeyes to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and four trips to the College World Series. In eight years as coach, Looper led Iowa to an overall record of 172-247 and just 68-113 in Big Ten play.

“I have been fortunate to work with some amazing young women throughout my eight years,” said Looper. “They have excelled on the field, and in the classroom and community. I am thankful for the opportunity I have had to serve at Iowa and lead the women’s softball program.”

A national search for the new head softball coach, chaired by Deputy Director of Athletics Barbara Burke, will begin immediately.