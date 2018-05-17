Cedar Falls man killed while trying to adopt child in Philippines

A northeast Iowa man staying in the Philippines to adopt a child is the victim in a deadly shooting.

Panay News reported that 57-year-old Erik Hendrickson of Cedar Falls was shot and killed Tuesday night in a bar. A police report says Hendrickson got into an argument with a man who followed him to a different table and shot him. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder and violating a gun law.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Hendrickson’s family complete the adoption process, pay legal frees, funeral expenses and bring the boy back to the U.S.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)