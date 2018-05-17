Man shot by Davenport police officer after chase in critical condition

A man was badly wounded after being shot by a Davenport police officer following a chase.

The Scott County Sheriff says Davenport police responded to a hit-and-run Wednesday where a vehicle hit two cars. A patrol car tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but it drove through a yard, hitting a building and a third car.

Investigators say officers tried to apprehend the driver at an intersection when the incident escalated and an officer fired two shots. The man was taken to a local hospital, then to University Hospitals in Iowa City where he’s in critical condition.

No name was released. The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation of the shooting.