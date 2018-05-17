Missing girl sought by South Carolina police last seen in Iowa

Police in South Carolina, searching for a two-year-old child, say the girl was last seen with her parents in Iowa.

Camden, South Carolina Police say they’re concerned for Dakota Ray’s well being because her parents are believed to be “heavy methamphetamine users.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the girl and her parents — William and Jessica Ray — were captured in surveillance images this past Monday (May 14) at an unspecified hospital in Iowa.

Police later received word they may now be in Minnesota.

The girl and her parents are traveling in a 1996 gold Ford Aerostar van and may be frequently changing the license plate.

Camden Police say they may also be sleeping in the van and possibly begging or asking strangers for money.