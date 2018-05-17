State track meet opens at Drake Stadium

The Iowa High School Track and Field Championships opened this morning under ideal conditions in Drake Stadium. Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda began his quest for four state titles by winning the class 1A 3200 meter run and smashing the record he set last year by nearly six seconds. Sieperda will run at Iowa State University next year and is savoring his final high school state meet.

“You know I think it is the first time I have ever smiled before a race”, said Sieperda. “I am enjoying it and it is sinking in. I just want to go out here and give it all I got.”

Pleasant Valley senior Konnor Sommer used a big kick on the final lap to win the boys class 4A 3200 meter run. Sommer was in fourth place at the start of the bell lap.

Bedford junior Emma Lucas passed two-time defending champion Janette Schraft of East Mills in the third turn on the final lap to win the 1A girls 3000 meter run.

“That was a little scary”, said Lucas. “She has been one of my biggest competitors. I like it because she has been able to push me and I have become a better runner because of it.”

Waterloo East senior Jacee Clark saved his best jump for his final meet. Clark cleared six feet eight inches to win the class 4A boys high jump. His previous best was six-five.

“I can’t even describe how I am feeling right now”, said Clark. “It is unbelievable.”