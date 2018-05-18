Missing toddler from South Carolina found safe in Iowa

A toddler, reported missing in South Carolina, has been found safe in northeast Iowa. A statewide alert was issued for the parents of the Dakota Ray after they were caught on surveillance cameras, with the two-year-old child, at a hospital in Le Mars on Monday.

Police in Camden, South Carolina said they were concerned about Dakota’s wellbeing because her parents are believed to be “heavy methamphetamine users.” William and Jessica Ray do not have custody of the girl.

On Thursday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the couple was spotted near Decorah. A deputy arrested the pair a short time later on a variety of charges.

The girl is now in the custody of the Department of Human Services. William and Jessica Ray will be sent back to South Carolina, where they’ll face kidnapping charges.