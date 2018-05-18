Omaha man dies in motorcycle vs pickup crash near Council Bluffs

A Nebraska man is dead following a motorcycle accident in southwestern Iowa.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Adam Blake, of Omaha, died when the 2006 Suzuki he was riding, struck the rear of a livestock trailer in rural northwestern Pottawattamie County Thursday evening.

The accident happened at around 7:50 pm as a southbound pickup driven by 19-year old Joseph Jensen, of Neola, was pulling an empty livestock trailer, and making a left turn off of County Road L-34 onto Whippoorwill Road, when the southbound cycle collided with the trailer.

Blake died at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic