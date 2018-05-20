Teenager shot Saturday night in Davenport has died

A Davenport shooting victim has died. Davenport Police say 16-year-old Jovontia Jones died at University Hospitals in Iowa City.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the central city Saturday night. They found shell casings and were investigating when a shooting victim, a young man, showed up in a private vehicle for treatment of life-threatening injuries at a Davenport hospital. He was transferred to Iowa City and police learned of his death on Sunday.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts in Davenport)