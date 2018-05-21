Governor from the northwest to help Iowa Democrats raise money

The Democratic governor of Washington state will help Iowa Democrats raise money next month at a high-profile event.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame dinner on June 23. These kind of events often serve as a rehearsal space for candidates pondering a run for the White House.

Inslee gained national notice after Washington State successfully blocked President Trump’s first travel ban.

Inslee is also traveling the country as chairman of the Democratic Governors Association. As you may recall, Mitt Romney did the same thing in 2006 as chairman of the Republican Governors Association before launching his first campaign for president the following year.