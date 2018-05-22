Good weather again helps farmers catch up with planting

Iowa farmers spent a lot of time pulling planters last week.

With at least four days of good planting weather across the state, the U.S.D.A. says 86% of the corn has now been planted. That compares to 65% last week. Lots of beans were planted too, with 58% of the expected 10 million acres of soybeans now in the ground. That compares to the 33% planted last week.

Northwest and northcentral Iowa did a lot of catching up this past week, with 70% of the corn now planted, compared to 25 percent last week. Those areas still have less than one third of their projected soybeans planted.