Northwood father and son die in Minnesota accident

A father and his young son from the northern Iowa town of Northwood are dead after a kayaking accident over the weekend in northern Minnesota.

Hubbard County sheriff’s officials say they were called to Hart Lake near Bemidji at about 1:30 Saturday afternoon after the report of an overturned kayak with two people that failed to surface. Emergency officials found four-year-old Micah Anderson in the water and administered CPR. He was flown to a hospital on the University of Minnesota campus, with Sheriff Cory Aukes saying the child was removed from life support Sunday night.

Searchers found the body of Micah’s father, 42-year-old Jesse Anderson, in the water on Sunday morning. Aukes says neither the boy nor his father were wearing life jackets while in the kayak.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)