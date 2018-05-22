This year’s fundraising haul among gubernatorial candidates: $6 million

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and the six Democrats who hope to run against her this fall have collected about $6 million so far this year for their campaigns.

All candidates are required to periodically submit public reports about their fundraising and the latest reporting period ran from January 1 through mid-May.

Kim Reynolds has raised $1.3 million since January. Among the Democrats, Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell raised nearly a million dollars from donors and contributed about $2 million of his own money to the campaign.

Cathy Glasson, a union organizer from Coralville, raised nearly $600,000 this year. State Senator Nate Boulton raised about half a million since January.

There are three other Democrats running for governor. Andy McGuire, a medical doctor from Des Moines, raised nearly $300,000. John Norris, an aide to former Governor Tom Vilsack, raised 236,000. Former Iowa City Mayor Ross Wilburn raised $7700.

Reynolds, who does not face a Republican challenger in the June Primary, has more than $4 million in her campaign account. All the Democrats had cash on hand in mid-May, but far less.

Two Libertarian candidates are running for governor as well. Marco Battaglia raised about $3000, including a $1000 loan. Jake Porter raised about $1500 in contributions and got a $1000 loan as well.