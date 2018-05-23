Concert by Maddie Poppe planned before her ‘American Idol’ win still on for Cedar Rapids

American Idol winner Maddie Poppe will be playing a free show in her home state of Iowa this summer.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance confirms the 20-year-old singer from Clarksville will play the city’s Market After Dark event on August 25. Alliance spokesperson Melissa McCarville says they booked Poppe for the gig long before she appeared on the ABC-TV show.

“We actually booked her in February of 2018, prior to our knowledge of her being on American Idol,” McCarville said. Poppe will be traveling the country this summer as part of “American Idol Live! 2018” tour. Her one-off show in Cedar Rapids falls between tour stops in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Aug. 24) and Salem, Oregon (Aug. 27). Despite her newfound fame, Poppe isn’t backing out of the gig that follows Cedar Rapids’ weekly downtown farmer’s market.

“With the American Idol announcement, we reconfirmed with her that she was still going to be here,” McCarville said. “We’re very grateful that it worked out…not only for us, but definitely for her as well.” Poppe’s show on August 25 will run from 6:30-8:00 p.m. According to McCarville, the Market After Dark event typically draws close to 30,000 people.

“With the addition of a national act like Maddie, we are looking adjustments to be made to the venue,” McCarville said. “We’re looking at safety precautions, we’re looking at readjusting the stage location, but it will remain in the streets of downtown Cedar Rapids and we’re incredibly excited about it.”

Poppe became Iowa’s first American Idol winner on Monday. The victory comes with a $250,000 prize and a deal with Hollywood Records.