Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union releases first softball rankings

Class 5A (2018 Record)
1 Pleasant Valley 35-8
2 Indianola 34-7
3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37-8
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 39-6
5 West Des Moines Valley 40-5
6 Johnston 36-5
7 Dubuque Hempstead 24-18
8 Waukee 40-4
9 Urbandale 32-10
10 Dowling Catholic 31-13
11 Linn-Mar 27-15
12 Muscatine 24-14
13 Iowa City High 20-21
14 Bettendorf 28-12
15 Ankeny 21-21
Class 4A (2018 Record)
1 Winterset 35-7
2 Charles City 33-8
3 Independence 26-14
4 Carlisle 28-15
5 Denison-Schleswig 29-7
6 Ballard 35-6
7 Oskaloosa 31-13
8 Lewis Central 31-10
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28-13
10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-18
11 Western Dubuque 22-14
12 Dallas Center-Grimes 23-18
13 North Scott 23-19
14 Boone 26-11
15 Waverly-Shell Rock 23-18
Class 3A (2018 Record)
1 Davenport Assumption 44-1
2 Albia 30-9
3 Beckman Catholic 30-12
4 Waterloo Columbus 35-7
5 Humboldt 35-5
6 Spirit Lake 26-9
7 North Polk 18-13
8 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 32-5
9 Atlantic 32-9
10 Crestwood 24-8
11 West Marshall 34-8
12 Sioux Center 24-8
13 Camanche 17-15
14 Roland Story 17-16
15 Mount Vernon 29-17
Class 2A (2018 Record)
1 Durant 33-8
2 Logan-Magnolia 32-5
3 Central Springs 31-5
4 Des Moines Christian 19-13
5 IKM-Manning 22-7
6 West Sioux 24-8
7 Iowa City Regina 30-11
8 Alta-Aurelia 27-6
9 Jesup 23-10
10 Treynor 26-8
11 East Marshall 17-18
12 Louisa-Muscatine 27-6
13 Earlham 29-7
14 North Linn 26-14
15 Highland 21-8
Class 1A (2018 Record)
1 Lansing Kee 38-2
2 Clarksville 29-3
3 Martensdale-St. Marys 32-4
4 Akron-Westfield 37-3
5 Collins-Maxwell 26-6
6 North Union 30-9
7 Westwood 31-11
8 Belle Plaine 24-8
9 Newell-Fonda 27-11
10 Sigourney 22-12
11 Montezuma 19-15
12 Woodbury Central 24-11
13 Lisbon 29-12
14 AGWSR 26-13
15 Murray 28-6