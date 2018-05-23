Weekend weather could end up being a scorcher

The Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season and it will definitely feel like summer across Iowa.

Temperatures will climb well into the 80s today and tomorrow and National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Vachalek says it’ll turn even hotter for the weekend.

“Into the weekend, we may actually see some spots topping the 90-degree mark Saturday, Sunday, and possibly even into Monday,” Vachalek said. This will be the first prolonged heat episode of the season so Vachalek suggests those planning outdoor events should stay hydrated, take breaks, and apply sunscreen.

“Of course, the first event of the year is maybe a little more traumatic for people because they’re not used to it,” Vachalek said. In addition to the warm and humid conditions, there are some storm chances – particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday and Friday.

“Given the fact that we’re now getting into some hotter weather and also more humidity, there’s a little better chance of seeing some brief heavy downpours and also maybe some hail with those storms,” Vachalek said.