71-year-old fishman drowns in northwest Iowa

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a Spirit Lake man drowned near the spillway on the north end of East Okoboji Lake Wednesday night.

The Dickinson County Comm Center received a missing person call shortly after one a.m. today. The missing person was 71-year-old Wayne Krogman of Spirit Lake. Krogman had been fishing in waders near the spillway.

Krogman’s wife became concerned when he did not return at his normal time. She then went to the fish hatchery where his truck was located and was unable to find him. Emergency responders were dispatched and, with the help of a drone, were able to locate his body shortly after 4 a.m.

(By Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)